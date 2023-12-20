CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] Is Currently 2.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CommScope Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: COMM] gained 2.06% or 0.05 points to close at $2.48 with a heavy trading volume of 3725717 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM that CommScope Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Highlights.

The daily chart for COMM points out that the company has recorded -48.55% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, COMM reached to a volume of 3725717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $2.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.66. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 30.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.96 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CommScope Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]

The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.