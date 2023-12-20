Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $75

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: CTSH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.69%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Cognizant to acquire Thirdera to enhance cross-industry digital transformation with ServiceNow and create one of the world’s largest, most credentialed ServiceNow partners.

Acquisition is expected to add more than 940 employees to Cognizant’s ServiceNow Business Group, creating one of the largest aggregations of ServiceNow professional certifications globally.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) has entered into an agreement to acquire Broomfield, CO-based Thirdera, an Elite ServiceNow Partner specializing in advisory, implementation and optimization solutions related to the ServiceNow platform, with a strong focus on emerging enterprise workflow products. As part of the acquisition, Thirdera’s ServiceNow training platform, Thirdera University – one of the world’s largest – is expected to play a central role in credentialing resources to fulfill growing demand in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

Over the last 12 months, CTSH stock rose by 35.76%. The one-year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.2. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 2.72, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.82 billion, with 509.00 million shares outstanding and 500.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, CTSH stock reached a trading volume of 5067438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $71.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.23.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.83 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.35, while it was recorded at 75.07 for the last single week of trading, and 65.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Fundamentals:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

CTSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. go to 4.39%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CTSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.