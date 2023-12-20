Citigroup lifts Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [NYSE: EW] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $75.31. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Edwards Lifesciences Outlines Growth Strategy at Annual Investor Conference.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) will discuss the company’s sharpened focus and strategy for longer-term growth, provide an update on its technology pipeline and share financial guidance1 today during its annual investor conference.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock has also gained 4.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EW stock has inclined by 4.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.32% and gained 0.94% year-on date.

The market cap for EW stock reached $45.68 billion, with 608.30 million shares outstanding and 597.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 4986894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $78.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corp is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 56.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

EW stock trade performance evaluation

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.49, while it was recorded at 76.01 for the last single week of trading, and 79.09 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp go to 7.99%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.