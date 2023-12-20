Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] stock Downgrade by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $45

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CERE] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that AbbVie to Acquire Cerevel Therapeutics in Transformative Transaction to Strengthen Neuroscience Pipeline.

Proposed acquisition adds robust pipeline of assets focused on best-in-class potential for psychiatric and neurological disorders where significant unmet needs remain.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Cerevel’s clinical-stage pipeline complements AbbVie’s current on-market portfolio and emerging neuroscience pipeline.

The one-year CERE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.79. The average equity rating for CERE stock is currently 2.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERE shares is $38.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERE stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is set at 1.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

CERE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, CERE shares gained by 68.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.63 for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.80, while it was recorded at 41.30 for the last single week of trading, and 27.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.72 and a Current Ratio set at 8.72.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CERE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CERE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CERE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.