British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] fell -25.24% so far this year. What now?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [NYSE: BTI] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.89. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Organigram Announces C$124.6 Million Investment from BAT and Creation of “Jupiter” Strategic Investment Pool.

Organigram and BAT deepen partnership through C$124.6 million investment with 38.7 million shares to be issued over three tranches.

Organigram to use C$83.1 million of the investment to create “Jupiter,” a strategic investment pool designed to expand Organigram’s geographic footprint and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6273030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of British American Tobacco Plc ADR stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.31%.

The market cap for BTI stock reached $66.67 billion, with 2.23 billion shares outstanding and 2.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, BTI reached a trading volume of 6273030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $46.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco Plc ADR is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

How has BTI stock performed recently?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, BTI shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.59, while it was recorded at 29.69 for the last single week of trading, and 32.98 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco Plc ADR go to 11.80%.

Insider trade positions for British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]

The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.