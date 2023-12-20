Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] moved up 3.20: Why It’s Important

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] price surged by 3.20 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM that XOMA Raises up to $140 Million in Non-Dilutive, Non-Recourse Financing from Funds Managed by Blue Owl Capital Backed by VABYSMO® Royalties.

Low-cost financing capitalizes on XOMA’s $14 million acquisition of VABYSMO® (faricimab) royalties in 2021.

Proceeds expected to be used for stock repurchases and additional royalty and milestone acquisitions.

The one-year OWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.6. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.36. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.04 for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.28, while it was recorded at 14.24 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Owl Capital Inc Fundamentals:

Blue Owl Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

OWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 22.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.