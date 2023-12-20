Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $23.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [NYSE: BXMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.62%. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the fourth quarter of 2023. This dividend is payable on January 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BXMT stock rose by 0.62%. The one-year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.54. The average equity rating for BXMT stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.90 billion, with 171.70 million shares outstanding and 162.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, BXMT stock reached a trading volume of 4417172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $22.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.14.

BXMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, BXMT shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.51, while it was recorded at 22.60 for the last single week of trading, and 20.43 for the last 200 days.

BXMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BXMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BXMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.