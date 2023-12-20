Barclays lifts Metlife Inc [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Metlife Inc [NYSE: MET] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.40. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that MetLife Recognized by Seramount for Its Workplace Culture and Inclusion Efforts.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) announced that it has earned several recognitions from Seramount for its hiring practices, talent development programs, workplace culture and commitment to fostering an inclusive environment.

“At MetLife, we are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where we meet the needs of all our colleagues and recognize their unique attributes and perspectives,” said MetLife Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Dr. Cindy Pace. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Seramount as we continue to cultivate a purpose-driven and inclusive culture.” Seramount is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces. A range of MetLife’s DEI-focused programs, leadership accountability and practices were evaluated by Seramount to determine its inclusion on indexes and lists. Among those were new initiatives like MOMENTUM, which expands MetLife’s inclusion networks and focuses on topics most important to employees, and EXCELERATE, MetLife’s CEO-driven talent sponsorship program to nurture the diversity of our future leadership cohort. This year, MetLife is proud to have been named to the following 2023 Seramount lists and indexes:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4354907 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Metlife Inc stands at 2.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.57%.

The market cap for MET stock reached $49.15 billion, with 779.10 million shares outstanding and 620.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4354907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Metlife Inc [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $78.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Metlife Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metlife Inc is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.23.

How has MET stock performed recently?

Metlife Inc [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.27 for Metlife Inc [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.31, while it was recorded at 66.22 for the last single week of trading, and 59.79 for the last 200 days.

Metlife Inc [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Metlife Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.98.

Earnings analysis for Metlife Inc [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metlife Inc go to 11.50%.

Insider trade positions for Metlife Inc [MET]

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.