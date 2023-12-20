Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 256.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] price surged by 3.73 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:08 AM that Archer Aviation and Air Chateau International Announce Air Chateau International’s Planned Purchase of up to 100 Midnight Aircraft Worth up to $500M.

Today at the Dubai Air Show Air Chateau and Archer signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) covering the planned purchase and providing for an initial non-refundable, pre-delivery payment of $1M by December 31, 2023.

The two companies will now work to formalize definitive agreements covering the planned purchase over the coming months, with additional pre-delivery payments of $4M contemplated to be paid following signing.

The one-year ACHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.74. The average equity rating for ACHR stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

ACHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer Aviation Inc Fundamentals:

Archer Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.07 and a Current Ratio set at 4.07.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.