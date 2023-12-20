Applied UV Inc [AUVI] Revenue clocked in at $37.94 million, down -98.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Applied UV Inc [NASDAQ: AUVI] price surged by 21.19 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Applied UV Announces Successful Integration of Its PURO UV Disinfection and Airocide Food Preservation Units to Optimize Cost Reduction and Expand Global Growth Opportunities.

New organizational structure to maximize revenue opportunities and reduce costs across several operating units.

Cost saving initiatives are expected to reduce ongoing operating expenses in excess of $1 million annually beginning in January 2024; Management expects the Company’s operating units to be cash flow positive in the second quarter of 2024.

The one-year AUVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.41. The average equity rating for AUVI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied UV Inc [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $312.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

AUVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied UV Inc [AUVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.17. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -50.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.38 for Applied UV Inc [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.7090, while it was recorded at 1.7020 for the last single week of trading, and 36.2663 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied UV Inc Fundamentals:

Applied UV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Applied UV Inc [AUVI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AUVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AUVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.