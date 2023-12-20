Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Is Currently 1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] gained 1.23% or 1.97 points to close at $162.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4436292 shares. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Breakthrough Digital Lithography Technology From Applied Materials and Ushio to Enable More Powerful Computing Systems for the AI Era.

Digital Lithography Technology (DLT).

The daily chart for AMAT points out that the company has recorded 18.78% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, AMAT reached to a volume of 4436292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $165.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

Trading performance analysis for AMAT stock

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.14 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.73, while it was recorded at 160.67 for the last single week of trading, and 135.94 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 14.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.