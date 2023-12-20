Airbnb Inc [ABNB] Stock trading around $146.91 per share: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.53%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Airbnb Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its third quarter 2023 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Over the last 12 months, ABNB stock rose by 64.02%. The one-year Airbnb Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.58. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.03 billion, with 640.05 million shares outstanding and 412.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, ABNB stock reached a trading volume of 5087530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $132.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 22.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.98 for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.61, while it was recorded at 146.56 for the last single week of trading, and 126.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airbnb Inc Fundamentals:

Airbnb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

ABNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 22.00%.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.