AEye Inc [LIDR] Is Currently -30.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AEye Inc [NASDAQ: LIDR] loss -30.30% or -0.03 points to close at $0.07 with a heavy trading volume of 9426782 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AEye Announces In-Cabin Lidar That Maximizes Both Performance and Vehicle Design.

4Sight™ Flex Features a Compact, High-Performance Reference Design that Seamlessly Integrates into Vehicles – Enabling Critical Safety Features without Impacting OEM Designs.

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced 4Sight™ Flex – its ultra-compact, high-performance reference design for automotive. 4Sight Flex delivers unparalleled performance in a small, energy-efficient, low-cost form factor, enabling the next wave of L2+, L3, and L4 autonomy and safety features that can be integrated in-cabin.

The daily chart for LIDR points out that the company has recorded -59.77% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 743.64K shares, LIDR reached to a volume of 9426782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AEye Inc [LIDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIDR shares is $0.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for AEye Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEye Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for LIDR stock

AEye Inc [LIDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.64. With this latest performance, LIDR shares dropped by -56.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.21 for AEye Inc [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1720, while it was recorded at 0.1001 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2355 for the last 200 days.

AEye Inc [LIDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AEye Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.09 and a Current Ratio set at 4.64.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AEye Inc [LIDR]

