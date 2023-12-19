Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] is -43.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [NYSE: ZIM] price surged by 1.35 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ZIM Announces Measures in Response to Threats in the Arabian and Red Seas.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, reaffirmed today its continued commitment to serve the East Mediterranean and Israeli ports. Operations to and from these ports will be maintained with the highest regard for safety protocols which are essential to safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

In light of the threat to safe transit of global trade in the Arabian and Red Seas, ZIM is taking temporary proactive measures to ensure the safety of its crews, vessels, and customers’ cargo by re-routing some of its vessels. As a result of these measures, longer transit times in the relevant ZIM services are anticipated, though every effort is being made to minimize disruptions.

The one-year ZIM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.6. The average equity rating for ZIM stock is currently 3.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $6.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

ZIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.22. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 34.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.51 for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 8.48 for the last single week of trading, and 13.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Fundamentals:

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.