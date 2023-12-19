Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] moved up 1.25: Why It’s Important

Xcel Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] price surged by 1.25 percent to reach at $0.77. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Xcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 52 cents per share. The dividends are payable January 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 28, 2023.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.8 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

The one-year XEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.96. The average equity rating for XEL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $64.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Xcel Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy, Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

XEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.08, while it was recorded at 62.20 for the last single week of trading, and 62.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xcel Energy, Inc. Fundamentals:

Xcel Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

XEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy, Inc. go to 6.80%.

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.