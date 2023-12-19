why United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.05

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.87% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.36%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:42 AM that United Raises Miles for Make-A-Wish This Holiday Season.

More than 70 percent of wishes require some form of travel – United customers have already donated more than 2.3 million miles in December.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Airline will match the first 2.5 million miles raised for Make-A-Wish America through Miles on a Mission, United’s leading fundraising and crowdsourcing program.

Over the last 12 months, UAL stock rose by 9.81%. The one-year United Airlines Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.08. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 1.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.89 billion, with 326.93 million shares outstanding and 326.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.99M shares, UAL stock reached a trading volume of 9005438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $58.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.69, while it was recorded at 42.44 for the last single week of trading, and 45.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

UAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 59.28%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.