why Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $114.40

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $96.56. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on February 23, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.66 percent and weekly performance of -1.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 6012102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $114.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.18, while it was recorded at 97.48 for the last single week of trading, and 99.96 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 17.11%.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.