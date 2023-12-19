why GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.33

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] price plunged by -9.17 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GrafTech Announces Increased Public Float through Consortium Stock Distribution and Board Resignation.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) today announced that its 25% shareholder, Brookfield Business Partners LP and its affiliates (together, “Brookfield”), distributed all 63.8 million of their shares of GrafTech common stock to a consortium of investors, which includes affiliates of Brookfield as well as un-affiliated investors.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Following the distribution, Brookfield holds approximately 30.4 million shares or an approximate 12% ownership interest in GrafTech’s outstanding common stock, increasing the public float of the Company from approximately 75% to approximately 88%. At this reduced level of ownership, Denis A. Turcotte, a Brookfield designated director, has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective December 14, 2023.

The one-year EAF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.53. The average equity rating for EAF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 16.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.98.

EAF Stock Performance Analysis:

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.18. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -12.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.83 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrafTech International Ltd. Fundamentals:

GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.98 and a Current Ratio set at 4.21.

EAF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EAF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EAF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.