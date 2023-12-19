why Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.47

Bit Digital Inc [NASDAQ: BTBT] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.26. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 5:58 PM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for November 2023.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited digital asset production and corporate updates for the month of November 2023.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Bit Digital Inc stock has also gained 12.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTBT stock has inclined by 38.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.32% and gained 443.33% year-on date.

The market cap for BTBT stock reached $277.20 million, with 85.03 million shares outstanding and 84.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 6304039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

BTBT stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.80. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 57.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 372.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bit Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.31 and a Current Ratio set at 10.31.

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.