Wall Street Analyst Resumed Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Seres Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MCRB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.35%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:46 PM that Seres Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preliminary PK/PD and Safety Data for Investigational Microbiome Therapeutic SER-155 at ASH 2023.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, announced today that preliminary clinical data from a currently enrolling Phase 1b study of SER-155 study in adult patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) will be presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting held from December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California, USA. SER-155 is an oral, cultivated live bacterial consortia investigational therapeutic designed to prevent enteric-derived infections and resulting blood stream infections, as well as reduce the incidence of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) by modulating immune responses in the gastrointestinal tract.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Poster Presentation Details:Poster Title: Impact of Investigational Microbiome Therapeutic SER-155 on Pathogen Domination: Initial Results from a Phase 1b Study in Adults Undergoing Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HCT)Poster number: 2198Presenter: Jonathan Peled, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NYSession: 722. Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GVHD, Immune Reconstitution: Poster ISession Date/Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023: 5:30pm – 7:30pm ESTLocation: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H.

Over the last 12 months, MCRB stock dropped by -80.65%. The one-year Seres Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.78. The average equity rating for MCRB stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.06 million, with 125.22 million shares outstanding and 97.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, MCRB stock reached a trading volume of 7553903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15.

MCRB Stock Performance Analysis:

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.35. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2454, while it was recorded at 1.0432 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8103 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seres Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Seres Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MCRB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MCRB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.