Wall Street Analyst Resumed Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] gained 15.93% or 0.29 points to close at $2.11 with a heavy trading volume of 8490602 shares. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Esperion to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The daily chart for ESPR points out that the company has recorded 37.91% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, ESPR reached to a volume of 8490602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33.

Trading performance analysis for ESPR stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.65. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 90.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.45 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1200, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4700 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ESPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ESPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.