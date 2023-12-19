Wall Street Analyst Initiated Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] gained 2.92% on the last trading session, reaching $45.82 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Mutual Security Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Mutual Security Credit Union (MSCU), a $390+ million financial institution serving the financial needs of western Connecticut, today announced its partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more people.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231213952821/en/.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 15830315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $20.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 4.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.53. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 88.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.74 for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.52, while it was recorded at 42.76 for the last single week of trading, and 29.10 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Upstart Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]

The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UPST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UPST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.