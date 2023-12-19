Wall Street Analyst Initiated Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] gained 1.50% or 0.15 points to close at $10.13 with a heavy trading volume of 6870369 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Teva and Biolojic Design Announce Exclusive License Agreement for the Development of a Therapeutic Antibody for Atopic Dermatitis and Asthma.

Biolojic’s BD9 is a multibody that was computationally designed as a multi specific antibody targeting IL-13 / TSLP to treat inflammatory diseases.

Agreement builds on Teva’s Pivot to Growth strategy to step up innovation on Teva’s innovative pipeline.

The daily chart for TEVA points out that the company has recorded 34.17% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, TEVA reached to a volume of 6870369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for TEVA stock

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 15.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.46 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.13, while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading, and 8.86 for the last 200 days.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.