Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] surged by $1.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $53.52. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Johnson Controls Shows How Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud Computing Rapidly Transforming the Future of Smart Buildings.

The pressure to meet global climate targets has never been greater and with buildings accounting for 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, there is an urgent need to advance sustainable building technology to help enterprises meet net zero goals while accommodating for continued growth. “The Smart Building of the Future,” a new paper from Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) outlines how smart buildings equipped with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud and cybersecurity will help enterprises create a future where our buildings integrate with human and environmental ecosystems. Smart buildings offer a harmonized environment that prioritizes both well-being and sustainability, using technology to adapt and unlock potential, support productivity and drive peak performance of building occupants.

“Never has it been more important for organizations to consider advanced and efficient ways to reduce their carbon footprint – especially in the buildings industry, which is the single largest source of our planet’s greenhouse gas emissions,” said Johnson Controls Chief Technology Officer Vijay Sankaran. “The smart building of the future offers new and more effective ways to help companies meet critical climate goals, reduce costs, enhance daily operations to achieve business growth and improve personalized experiences. When a building ‘comes alive’ with smart technology, all stakeholders benefit from the integrated approach that ultimately creates a healthier, safer and more productive environment.”.

Johnson Controls International plc stock has also loss -5.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JCI stock has declined by -6.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.54% and lost -16.37% year-on date.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $36.43 billion, with 680.37 million shares outstanding and 675.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 9292684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $64.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.89, while it was recorded at 53.31 for the last single week of trading, and 58.83 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 12.25%.

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.