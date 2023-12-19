Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $39.25 during the day while it closed the day at $38.95. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Alaska Airlines begins flying nine new routes to popular vacation spots.

We’re now boarding new nonstop international flights to the Bahamas and Guatemala along with all-new service between Las Vegas and Mexico and Palm Springs-New York JFK.

Just as the holiday travel season gets into full swing, Alaska Airlines is celebrating the start of nine new nonstop routes to a mix of popular leisure destinations, including our first-ever flights to the Bahamas and Guatemala; new service between Las Vegas and two cities in Mexico; and a much-desired seasonal flight connecting Palm Springs and New York City.

Alaska Air Group Inc. stock has also gained 9.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALK stock has inclined by 0.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.75% and lost -9.29% year-on date.

The market cap for ALK stock reached $4.99 billion, with 128.05 million shares outstanding and 127.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 33769998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $50.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.14.

ALK stock trade performance evaluation

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.38. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.84, while it was recorded at 37.96 for the last single week of trading, and 42.25 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now 7.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.06. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of $2,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 16.84%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.