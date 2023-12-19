TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] Revenue clocked in at $1.19 billion, up 74.33% YTD: What’s Next?

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $12.29. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM that TAL Education Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2023.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at 4/F Heying Center, Xiaoying West Street, Haidian District, Beijing, China, on November 29, 2023 at 11:00AM (Beijing time).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management.

TAL Education Group ADR stock has also gained 5.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TAL stock has inclined by 66.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 110.81% and gained 74.33% year-on date.

The market cap for TAL stock reached $6.02 billion, with 489.49 million shares outstanding and 487.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.67M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 6715031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group ADR is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

TAL stock trade performance evaluation

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 29.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.69 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TAL Education Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.91.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.