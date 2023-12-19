Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] Stock trading around $13.17 per share: What’s Next?

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.51%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM that Sunnova Reiterates Commitment to Project Hestia, Ethical Business Practices, and Customer Service.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading adaptive energy services company, today reiterated that the Company stands firmly behind Project Hestia, a transformative initiative through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) that is benefitting customers, empowering communities, and enhancing the overall energy landscape in the United States.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The announcement was made in light of recent media reports, and Sunnova maintains an unwavering focus on system services and will continue its commitment to the highest levels of ethical practices.

Over the last 12 months, NOVA stock dropped by -41.93%. The one-year Sunnova Energy International Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.65. The average equity rating for NOVA stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.61 billion, with 114.94 million shares outstanding and 106.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, NOVA stock reached a trading volume of 7273627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $19.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

NOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.51. With this latest performance, NOVA shares gained by 27.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 14.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunnova Energy International Inc Fundamentals:

Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

NOVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.