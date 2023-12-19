Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 30.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [NASDAQ: GPCR] closed the trading session at $33.83. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Structure Therapeutics Provides Comprehensive GSBR-1290 Program Update Including Clinically Meaningful Proof-of-Concept Data From Phase 2a Clinical Study.

GSBR-1290 was generally well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events over 12 weeks; 2.8% study discontinuation rate due to adverse events related to study drug in diabetes and 0% study discontinuation rate due to adverse events in obesity.

Topline Phase 2a data from first study in type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) demonstrate significant reductions in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and weight at 12 weeks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.12 percent and weekly performance of -42.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 960.83K shares, GPCR reached to a volume of 15046202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPCR shares is $89.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is set at 6.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

GPCR stock trade performance evaluation

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.45. With this latest performance, GPCR shares dropped by -29.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.52 for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.84, while it was recorded at 53.58 for the last single week of trading, and 37.78 for the last 200 days.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.45 and a Current Ratio set at 10.45.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GPCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.