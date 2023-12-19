Rosenblatt lifts Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: INVZ] price plunged by -4.14 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Innoviz Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the “Company” or “Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference – Senior management will hold individual virtual meetings with investors, and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Barclays, on November 29, 2023 at 8:40am ET. Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here.

The one-year INVZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.54. The average equity rating for INVZ stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

INVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.87. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 37.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.81, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Innoviz Technologies Ltd Fundamentals:

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.51.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.