Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] is 19.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [NASDAQ: RKLB] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.49. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 1:32 AM that Rocket Lab Reaches New Annual Launch Record with 10th Electron Mission This Year.

The mission successfully deployed a satellite for Japan-based Earth imaging company Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its 42nd Electron rocket and deployed a satellite for Japan-based Earth imaging company the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS). The mission was Rocket Lab’s 10th Electron launch for the year, surpassing the Company’s previous annual record of nine launches in 2022. For the fifth year in a row, Electron has retained the title of second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually.

Rocket Lab USA Inc stock has also loss -3.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKLB stock has declined by -3.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.72% and gained 19.10% year-on date.

The market cap for RKLB stock reached $2.18 billion, with 475.36 million shares outstanding and 294.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 6333070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

RKLB stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rocket Lab USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RKLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RKLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.