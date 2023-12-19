PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] fell -58.58% so far this year. What now?

PureCycle Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PCT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -43.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -41.42%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:45 AM that PureCycle Provides Ironton Operations Update.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT), today, announced an update on the status of activities at the company’s flagship purification facility located in Ironton, Ohio. The site successfully restarted following a November outage to address a number of key reliability issues.

PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson said, “We got off to a nice start following the outage. In the first three days we pushed half the amount of feed through the system that we had in nearly five months prior to the outage. The screen changer we installed on the final product extruder showed that it will help with continuous pellet production.” Olson added, “Other operational improvements are evidenced by increased removal of impurities in the form of co-product one and co-product two through the purification process.”.

Over the last 12 months, PCT stock dropped by -56.25%. The one-year PureCycle Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.44. The average equity rating for PCT stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $459.37 million, with 163.55 million shares outstanding and 126.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, PCT stock reached a trading volume of 23712355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

PCT Stock Performance Analysis:

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.42. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -32.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.65 for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PureCycle Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

PureCycle Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.95 and a Current Ratio set at 4.95.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.