Piper Sandler slashes price target on Alteryx Inc [AYX] – find out why.

Alteryx Inc [NYSE: AYX] closed the trading session at $47.27. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Alteryx Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners for $4.4 Billion.

Alteryx Stockholders to Receive $48.25 Per Share in Cash, Delivering Significant and Certain Cash Value.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.71 percent and weekly performance of 6.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, AYX reached to a volume of 17454799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alteryx Inc [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $51.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.85.

AYX stock trade performance evaluation

Alteryx Inc [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 22.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.36 for Alteryx Inc [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.69, while it was recorded at 46.80 for the last single week of trading, and 41.07 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc [AYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alteryx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alteryx Inc [AYX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc go to 1.00%.

Alteryx Inc [AYX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.