Permian Resources Corp [PR] Revenue clocked in at $2.76 billion, up 45.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Permian Resources Corp [NYSE: PR] jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.44 at the close of the session, up 0.90%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Permian Resources Announces Pricing of $500.0 Million Private Placement of Additional 7.000% Senior Notes Due 2032.

Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources”) (NYSE: PR) announced today that Permian Resources Operating, LLC (the “Issuer”), a subsidiary of Permian Resources, has priced its previously announced private placement pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to eligible purchasers of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes mature on January 15, 2032 and pay interest at the rate of 7.000% per year, payable on January 15 and July 15 of each year. The first interest payment on the Notes will be made on January 15, 2024. The Notes were priced at 99.50% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest from September 12, 2023. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Permian Resources and all of the Issuer’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Issuer’s obligations under its senior secured credit facility (the “credit facility”). The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay all or a portion of the amounts outstanding under its credit facility and any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes. The Notes Offering is expected to close on December 13, 2023, subject to customary conditions.

The Notes are being offered as additional notes under the indenture dated as of September 12, 2023, as may be supplemented from time to time, pursuant to which the Issuer has previously issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Existing Notes”). The Notes will have substantially identical terms, other than the issue date and issue price, as the Existing Notes, and the Notes and the Existing Notes will be treated as a single series of securities under the Indenture and will vote together as a single class.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, PR reached a trading volume of 7786516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Permian Resources Corp [PR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $17.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corp is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has PR stock performed recently?

Permian Resources Corp [PR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, PR shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Permian Resources Corp [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 11.93 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corp [PR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Permian Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for Permian Resources Corp [PR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corp go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Permian Resources Corp [PR]

The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.