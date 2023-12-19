Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -98.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] closed the trading session at $1.01. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Panbela Therapeutics Announces US WorldMeds NDA Approval for Eflornithine (DFMO) in Pediatric Neuroblastoma.

The approval of USWM’s NDA for the use of eflornithine for the treatment of patients with high-risk neuroblastoma marks the first FDA approval of an NDA for any polyamine targeted therapy in a cancer indication. “This approval highlights the role polyamines can play in cancer therapy as we look forward to data from our ongoing programs in metastatic pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and prostate cancer and the advancement of pre-clinical programs in ovarian and multiple myeloma,” said Jennifer K. Simpson, PhD, MSN, CRNP, President & Chief Executive Officer of Panbela.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -98.85 percent and weekly performance of 114.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 71.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, PBLA reached to a volume of 142867496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

PBLA stock trade performance evaluation

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.07. With this latest performance, PBLA shares gained by 71.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.56 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6995, while it was recorded at 0.5766 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6402 for the last 200 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PBLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PBLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PBLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.