Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] moved up 3.16: Why It’s Important

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: PGY] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 3.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.63. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM that Pagaya Announces Partnership with Exeter Finance, Further Scaling its Auto Lending Product.

Premier auto finance company to utilize Pagaya’s auto credit-decisioning product across their national network of 13,000+ auto dealers.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) (the “Company” or “Pagaya”), a global technology company delivering AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem, has announced a partnership with Exeter Finance, a premier auto finance company delivering financing solutions for over a million customers, across more than 13,000 dealerships.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10960168 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pagaya Technologies Ltd stands at 9.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.67%.

The market cap for PGY stock reached $1.16 billion, with 508.38 million shares outstanding and 322.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 10960168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has PGY stock performed recently?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.45. With this latest performance, PGY shares gained by 25.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.87 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3242, while it was recorded at 1.4760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4313 for the last 200 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.63 and a Current Ratio set at 4.63.

Insider trade positions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]

