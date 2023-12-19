Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] Revenue clocked in at $169.52 million, up 12.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [NASDAQ: PACB] price plunged by -2.65 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PacBio Announces the Retirement of David Botstein, Ph.D., from its Board of Directors.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that David Botstein, Ph.D., a member of PacBio’s Board of Directors, has retired from his position effective December 7, 2023.

“I would like to thank David for his dedication to PacBio since he joined the Board in 2012,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His deep understanding of genomics and broad experience in technological innovation in the field has made him a valuable leader as PacBio launched and scaled its technology to where it is today.”.

The one-year PACB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.9. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $11.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 21.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc Fundamentals:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.43 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

PACB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.