Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] Stock trading around $58.97 per share: What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [NYSE: OXY] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $58.97 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Occidental to Acquire CrownRock, Strengthening its U.S. Onshore Portfolio with Premier Permian Basin Assets.

Acquisition, valued at approximately $12.0 billion, generates immediate free cash flow accretion.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CrownRock’s well-positioned assets expand Occidental’s scale in the Midland Basin.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.90M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 9104017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $68.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corp. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.07 for Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.10, while it was recorded at 57.81 for the last single week of trading, and 61.23 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]

The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.