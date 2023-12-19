NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP] is -62.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: NRXP] price surged by 24.19 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM that NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for NRX-101 in the Treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections.

“Study May Proceed” letter received from FDA.

The one-year NRXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.0. The average equity rating for NRXP stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRXP shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRXP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

NRXP Stock Performance Analysis:

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.58. With this latest performance, NRXP shares gained by 39.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.88 for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3175, while it was recorded at 0.3505 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4482 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.68.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRXP] Institutonal Ownership Details

