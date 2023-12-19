Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] gain 66.01% so far this year. What now?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.32. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 2:05 PM that NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE’S ALL-NEW NORWEGIAN VIVA COMPLETES HER EXCLUSIVE CHRISTENING VOYAGE FOLLOWING A STAR-STUDDED EVENT IN MIAMI.

-Luis Fonsi, Five-Time Latin GRAMMY® Award-Winner and Godfather to Norwegian Viva Welcomed NCL’s Newest Addition in the ‘Cruise Capital of the World’-.

– All-Star Latin Lineup of Entertainers Came Together for a Ship-Wide Celebration Featuring Performances by Luis Fonsi, Paulina Rubio, Marcello Hernandez, and Pedro Capó –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12546381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stands at 3.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $8.64 billion, with 421.41 million shares outstanding and 421.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.59M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 12546381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.31. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 38.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.38 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.30, while it was recorded at 19.74 for the last single week of trading, and 16.13 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]

