Nike, Inc. [NKE] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $140

Nike, Inc. [NYSE: NKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.34% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.13%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that NIKE, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Conference Call.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at https://investors.nike.com/. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, January 11, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, NKE stock rose by 11.64%. The one-year Nike, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.5. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 1.97, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $184.38 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.71M shares, NKE stock reached a trading volume of 6766757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nike, Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $122.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nike, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nike, Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 41.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.84.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nike, Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.96 for Nike, Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.68, while it was recorded at 120.90 for the last single week of trading, and 109.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nike, Inc. Fundamentals:

Nike, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 2.87.

NKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nike, Inc. go to 14.49%.

Nike, Inc. [NKE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.