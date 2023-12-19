Morgan Stanley lifts Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PTEN] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.04 at the close of the session, down -0.27%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for November 2023.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported that for the month of November 2023, the Company had an average of 118 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the two months ended November 30, 2023, the Company had an average of 117 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company’s monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company’s drilling rigs that were earning revenue under a drilling contract in the United States. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company’s operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company’s financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 6475422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $17.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

How has PTEN stock performed recently?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, PTEN shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.30, while it was recorded at 11.04 for the last single week of trading, and 12.72 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc go to 44.60%.

Insider trade positions for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]

The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PTEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PTEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.