Melius slashes price target on Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] – find out why.

Southwest Airlines Co [NYSE: LUV] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.97. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF LISA ATHERTON TO JOIN ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

The Board of Directors of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has named Lisa Atherton as a candidate to join the Board. Atherton, along with other Board nominees, will be on the ballot at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 15, 2024.

Atherton is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bell, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and a member of Textron’s Executive Leadership Team. She oversees a multibillion-dollar business that provides innovative products for defense and commercial customers across the globe.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7775339 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southwest Airlines Co stands at 3.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for LUV stock reached $17.27 billion, with 594.00 million shares outstanding and 593.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.27M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 7775339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $27.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.68.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.37, while it was recorded at 29.44 for the last single week of trading, and 30.15 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Southwest Airlines Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings analysis for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co go to 28.96%.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]

The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.