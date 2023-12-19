Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] is 61.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MRVL] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.72. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2024.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8059692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marvell Technology Inc stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $51.63 billion, with 864.50 million shares outstanding and 856.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 8059692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $67.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 60.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.05, while it was recorded at 58.01 for the last single week of trading, and 52.34 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marvell Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc go to 12.27%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]

The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRVL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.