Market cap of Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] reaches 35.56M – now what?

Meta Materials Inc [NASDAQ: MMAT] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.07 at the close of the session, down -2.82%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Meta Materials Releases Board Letter to Shareholders.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (NASDAQ:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today released the following message to shareholders.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.35M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 7356770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -21.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1176, while it was recorded at 0.0713 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2285 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Meta Materials Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]

The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.