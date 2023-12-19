Market cap of Medtronic Plc [MDT] reaches 110.44B – now what?

Medtronic Plc [NYSE: MDT] jumped around 0.45 points on Monday, while shares priced at $83.06 at the close of the session, up 0.54%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM that Medtronic Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at J.P. Morgan healthcare conference.

– Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan healthcare conference on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will make a formal presentation and answer questions on the company beginning at 9:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. CST). Immediately following the presentation, Martha, Karen Parkhill, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other company executive vice presidents will answer questions on the company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 6367126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medtronic Plc [MDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $89.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Medtronic Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic Plc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

How has MDT stock performed recently?

Medtronic Plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.36 for Medtronic Plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.24, while it was recorded at 82.22 for the last single week of trading, and 81.69 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic Plc [MDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Medtronic Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Earnings analysis for Medtronic Plc [MDT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic Plc go to 3.37%.

Insider trade positions for Medtronic Plc [MDT]

The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MDT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MDT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.