Market cap of Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] reaches 1.40B – now what?

Hanesbrands Inc [NYSE: HBI] loss -2.20% or -0.09 points to close at $4.00 with a heavy trading volume of 6069973 shares. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that HanesBrands Appoints William S. Simon Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Simon to Succeed Ronald L. Nelson, Who Will Retire from the Board at Year-End.

Cheryl K. Beebe and Ann E. Ziegler Also to Retire, Returning Board Size to 10 Members.

The daily chart for HBI points out that the company has recorded -15.25% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, HBI reached to a volume of 6069973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $3.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for HBI stock

Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hanesbrands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc go to -12.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]

The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.