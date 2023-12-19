Market cap of C3.ai Inc [AI] reaches 3.67B – now what?

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] price plunged by -1.99 percent to reach at -$0.62. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM that C3 AI Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Revenue accelerated 17% year-over-year; Increased traction in C3 Generative AI.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.47. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.46, while it was recorded at 29.82 for the last single week of trading, and 29.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc Fundamentals:

C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.16 and a Current Ratio set at 8.16.

C3.ai Inc [AI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.