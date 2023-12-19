Market cap of Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] reaches 333.49M – now what?

Bluebird bio Inc [NASDAQ: BLUE] loss -6.73% on the last trading session, reaching $3.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM that bluebird bio, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) (“bluebird”) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150,000,000 of shares of its common stock. bluebird also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 of shares of its common stock to be sold in the offering. The offering, actual size and terms are subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. All shares in the offering are to be sold by bluebird.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book running managers for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 10711598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bluebird bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluebird bio Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

Trading performance analysis for BLUE stock

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bluebird bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bluebird bio Inc go to 45.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]

The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BLUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BLUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.