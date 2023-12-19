Market Analysts see Zomedica Corp [ZOM] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 13.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica Announces Expansion of Market Opportunity for TRUFORMA(R) Diagnostic Platform with Launch of Three New Assays for Commonly Performed Diagnostic Tests for Canine Gastrointestinal Disease.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the commercial launch of three new assays: Canine Pancreatic Lipase (cPL), Cobalamin (B12) and Folate, for the TRUFORMA® In-Clinic Biosensor Testing Platform.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

“Some of the most common patients a veterinarian sees are dogs presenting non-infectious Gastrointestinal disease signs, like vomiting and diarrhea,” said Larry Heaton, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer. “Knowing there is such a high need for a quick diagnosis, we are pleased to offer three of the most common assays for these cases: Canine Pancreatic Lipase (cPL), Cobalamin (B12), and Folate, to help diagnose pancreatitis and irritable bowel disease (IBD), respectively. We believe through these assays we can help veterinarians produce better outcomes for pets and pet parents by providing faster diagnostic solutions, while also streamlining their workflow and increasing practice profitability.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16179162 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zomedica Corp stands at 6.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.27%.

The market cap for ZOM stock reached $189.13 million, with 979.95 million shares outstanding and 964.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 16179162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp [ZOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 147.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.54. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.17 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1707, while it was recorded at 0.1716 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1933 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.