Market Analysts see VICI Properties Inc [VICI] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

VICI Properties Inc [NYSE: VICI] loss -0.35% or -0.11 points to close at $31.23 with a heavy trading volume of 6165686 shares. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM that VICI Properties Inc. Provides Construction Financing to Kalahari for Indoor Waterpark Resort Development in Virginia.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, announced today that the Company has agreed to provide an up to $212 million mezzanine loan investment to Kalahari Resorts and Conventions (“Kalahari”) to fund the development of a Kalahari indoor waterpark resort in Thornburg, Virginia (“Kalahari Virginia”). The 907-key, $900 million indoor waterpark resort officially broke ground in October 2023 and is expected to start welcoming guests by the end of 2026. The mezzanine loan has an initial term of 4 years with two 12-month extension options subject to certain conditions. VICI’s investment is expected to be made into the project in the second half of 2025.

This transaction represents VICI Properties’ first investment with Kalahari, an operator of indoor waterparks, amusement parks, hotels and convention centers with four open and operating assets in Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin. Kalahari Virginia is expected to be 1.4 million square feet inclusive of an indoor waterpark, outdoor waterpark, convention and meeting space, and 10 F&B outlets.

The daily chart for VICI points out that the company has recorded -2.13% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 6165686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $35.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.46.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for VICI Properties Inc [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.10, while it was recorded at 31.35 for the last single week of trading, and 30.89 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc go to 6.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at VICI Properties Inc [VICI]

The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VICI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.